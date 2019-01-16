TAMPA, Fla. — The 2019 Florida RV SuperShow kicked off Wednesday at the Florida State Fair Grounds.

The show features over 1,500 RVs and campers in all shapes in sizes, from small tow-behinds to a $2 million motorcoach. There are also vendors featuring the newest in RV technology and daily seminars.

Visitors are invited to step aboard different campers to find out what the RV life is all about.

"A lot of people are hesitant to go on to a dealer lot and say I don't know anything about RVing," said Dave Kelly, with the Florida RV Trade Association, "so shows like this are a great place to come out, touch, feel, smell, see the RVs, all the different types, and get educated on them."

The Florida RV SuperShow runs through Sunday.

Tickets are $10.

