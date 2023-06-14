2023 Father's Day deals, discounts to look out for

Here's a brief breakdown of deals and specials happening during this year's Father's Day.

TAMPA, Fla. — As Father's Day is quickly approaching, many people might be wondering what to buy for their big guy or where to take him – don't worry, we got you covered.

From accessories to technology or a nice plate of grub, there are multiple deals and specials going on for you to spend your money wisely while also celebrating the father figure in your life on June 18.

Here's a brief breakdown of deals and specials happening during this year's Father's Day.

Gift deals 🎁

CBS News and Wired delved deep into deals and discounts of items to give on Father's Day this year. Here's a condensed list:

Food specials 🍽️

Living on the Cheap put together a list of some restaurants that have some good deals to take advantage of this Father's Day.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse

Tuesday through Sunday, BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse is offering 50 percent off any large deep dish or tavern-cut pizza with promo code "HALFOFF."

Olive Garden

Enjoy an extra take-home entrée for just $6 with the choice of either fettuccine alfredo, five cheese ziti al forno or spaghetti with meat sauce.

Pizza Hut

This popular pizza chain has multiple ongoing deals and discounts just in time to buy multiple pies to spoil your big guy.

Deals and discounts include $6.99 new Pizza Hut melts, a Dinner Box starting at $13.99, a Big Dinner Box starting at $24.99, original stuffed crust one-topping pizza starting at $13.99, and any two oven-baked pasta dishes for $16.99.

Click here to check out more Pizza Hut deals and discounts.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack is offering a buy-one, get-one free shake special online every day from 2-5 p.m. The sweet offer runs through July 31.

Anyone interested can get the promo code here.

Wendy's

Looking to save money? From June 12-18, enjoy a free crispy chicken sandwich with any purchase of $5 or more. The offer is only available via the Wendy’s app.

People can also get a free small Frosty with any purchase through June 21.

Zaxby's