Florida’s Freedom Summer: What you can buy and save without paying sales tax

The tax holiday begins on Monday, May 29, 2023, and ends on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed what he called the largest tax relief plan in the Sunshine State's history on Thursday and part of that is the 2023 Florida Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday.

The Department of Revenue explains during the tax holiday, people can buy different things such as music events, sporting events, cultural events, state park annual passes, and fitness facilities, as well as certain boating and water activity supplies, camping supplies and much more exempt from sales tax.

A list of items exempted from tax during the sales tax holiday includes:

Admissions

Live music events

Live sporting events

Movies

Museum entry, including annual passes

State park entry, including annual passes

Ballets

Plays

Musical theater performances

Fairs

Festivals

Cultural events

Private and membership clubs providing physical fitness facilities

Boating and Water Activity Supplies

The following items with a sales price of $500 or less:

Canoes

Kayaks

The following items with a sales price of $300 or less:

Paddleboards

Surfboards

The following items with a sales price of $150 or less:

Water skis

Wakeboards

Kneeboards

Recreational inflatable water tubes or floats capable of being towed

The following items with a sales price of $75 or less:

Life jackets

Coolers

Paddles

The following items with a sales price of $50 or less:

Safety flares

The following items with a sales price of $35 or less:

Recreational pool tubes

Pool floats

Inflatable chairs

Pool toys

The following items with a sales price of $25 or less:

Snorkels

Goggles

Swimming masks

Camping Supplies

The following items with a sales price of $200 or less:

Tents

The following items with a sales price of $50 or less:

Sleeping bags

Portable hammocks

Camping stoves

Collapsible camping chairs

The following items with a sales price of $30 or less:

Camping lanterns

Flashlights

Fishing Supplies

The following items with a sales price of $150 or less:

Rods and reels, if sold as a set

The following items with a sales price of $75 or less:

Rods and reels, if sold individually

The following items with a sales price of $30 or less:

Tackle boxes or bags

The following items with a sales price of $10 or less:

Bait or fishing tackle, if multiple items are sold together

The following items with a sales price of $5 or less:

Bait or fishing tackle, if sold individually

General Outdoor Supplies

The following items with a sales price of $500 or less:

Bicycles

The following items with a sales price of $250 or less:

Outdoor gas or charcoal grills

The following items with a sales price of $200 or less:

Binoculars

The following items with a sales price of $100 or less:

Sunglasses

The following items with a sales price of $50 or less:

Hydration packs

Bicycle helmets (bicycle helmets marketed for use by youth are permanently exempt)

The following items with a sales price of $30 or less:

Water bottles

The following items with a sales price of $15 or less:

Sunscreen

Insect repellent

Residential Pool Supplies

The following items with a sales price of $150 or less:

All residential pool and spa chemicals purchased by an individual

The following items with a sales price of $100 or less:

Individual residential pool and spa replacement parts, nets, filters, lights, and covers

Children’s Athletic Equipment

Consumer products with a sales price of $100 or less that are designed or intended by the manufacturer for a child 12 years of age or younger for use in an athletic activity

Children's Toys

Consumer products with a sales price of $75 or less that are designed or intended by the manufacturer for a child 12 years of age or younger for use by the child when the child plays

"If you purchase an item that would otherwise qualify for the sales tax exemption, but costs more than the price limits stated above, the item is not exempt, and you must pay sales tax on the entire price of the item," leaders from the DOR explain online.

The Florida Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday doesn't apply to rentals of any eligible items, or to sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.

To read more information about the sales tax holiday, click here.

The Florida Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday is part of the newly signed plan from DeSanits, providing families with $2.7 billion in tax relief during the 2023–24 fiscal year.

The package also includes:

Two back-to-school sales tax holidays lasting 14 days each ($161 million)

Two disaster preparedness sales tax holidays lasting 14 days each ($144 million)

"In Florida, we are ensuring that our state’s economic success gets passed on to the people that made it possible," DeSantis said in a previous statement. "I will continue to push smart fiscal policy that will allow Florida families to keep more of their hard-earned money in their pockets.