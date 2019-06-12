ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Pete staple, Brocante Market, is hosting its final monthly market this Saturday and Sunday. The vintage shop has been open in St. Pete since August 2013.

Celesta Carter, the market's co-owner, could hardly believe it will be the last one.

“It’s bittersweet. I mean we’ve been, I mean we’ve known this day is coming for so long, but the fact that it’s here and it’s real, is just starting to settle in,” said Celesta as she walked around her store.

“We’re just so proud of what we’ve created. While it’s definitely so hard to see it coming to an end, we’re very grateful for the run we’ve had, and for all the support the community has given us over the years,” said Carter.

The Brocante Market features vintage finds that each of the vendors, or “Brocanteurs,” spends all month searching for. Carter says it took two years of searching and planning before opening their market.

“We had visited similar concepts around the country. Antique malls, and fairs, and shows, and flea markets. And we really loved the concept. But we also really wanted to make something that was different, that was uniquely our style. So we just took the best parts about what we loved about all of those, and put them together into one," said Carter.

Madison Alworth

Celesta and her husband co-own the shop. They are closing to focus on their current full-time jobs and real estate ventures. But it isn’t without a heavy heart. “Finding the items, and then having someone find your item and then fall in love with it and get so excited, is like the ultimate pay off. You know? And that’s something that, that I don’t think a lot of people get to experience. And that’s something we’ll lose when market goes away. And so that’s one of the biggest parts that I will miss,” said Carter.

This is the final weekend for loyal or just curious shoppers to explore Brocante.

When asked what is next for vintage finds in St. Pete, Carter assured us that a replacement was in the works. “One of our Brocanteurs is working on a concept. And I think that the market will hear more news relating to that as we near the end of the year.”

The final Brocante monthly market is this weekend. The market will be open Saturday from 9 am to 7 pm, and on Sunday from 9 am to 5 pm.

Madison Alworth

