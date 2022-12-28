Christmas present fail? Here are return deadlines for the holiday season

Whether the shirt fit a little tight, the shoes weren't the right style or you just completely bought the wrong gift – there is a deadline to get your cash back.

TAMPA, Fla. — As the time for gift exchanging is well behind us in the rearview mirror, some people may be left with presents that are needing to be returned.

Whether the shirt fit a little tight, the shoes weren't the right style or you just completely bought the wrong gift – there is a deadline to get your money back.

And with these deadlines in mind, also remember to not remove tags from gifts needing to be returned and to have a receipt/gift receipt with you.

Here's a breakdown of some holiday shopping return deadlines.

For the 2022 holiday season, most of the items purchased between Oct. 11 - Dec. 25 can be returned until Jan. 31, 2023.

Purchases received from Nov. 4 - Dec. 25 can be returned until Jan. 8, 2023. Items purchased through carrier financing have to be returned within 14 days.

The electronic company says customers can "shop with peace of mind with easy returns." Purchases made from Oct. 24 - Dec. 31 have an extended return period through Jan. 14, 2023. This is excluding items bought with a third-party contract.

The department store allows returns on most merchandise purchased in-store and online for up to 180 days after you pay, with or without a receipt.

Premium electronics bought between Nov. 1- Dec. 25 can be returned through Jan. 31, 2023, with the original packaging and a valid receipt or account/tender lookup – the same goes for beauty products.

Anyone who bought something from the department store between Oct. 3 - Nov. 3 is able to return the gift up until Jan. 31, 2023. Purchases made on or after Nov. 4 will have to follow the traditional 90-day return policy.

For gifts purchased in stores between Oct. 9 - Dec. 24, returns will be accepted up until Jan. 25, 2023. For purchases made online between Oct. 9 - Dec. 25, returns can be made up until Feb. 3, 2023.

The normal return policy will apply to all purchases made beginning on Dec. 26.

For electronics and entertainment items purchased from Oct. 6 - Dec. 25, the refund period will begin on Dec. 26.

Here's how the company broke down its return deadlines:

For all electronics and entertainment items (excluding Apple products) purchased between Oct. 6 - Dec. 25, the 30-day refund period will start on Dec. 26 and must be returned by Jan. 24.

For all Apple products (excluding mobile phones) purchased between Oct. 6-Dec. 25, the 15-day refund period will start on Dec. 26 and must be returned by Jan. 9.

For mobile phones purchased in-store or online via Order Pickup between Oct. 6 - Dec. 25, the 14-day refund window starts on Dec. 26 and must be returned by Jan. 8.

Most items purchased in-store and online from Oct. 1 - Dec. 31 are able to be returned until Jan. 31, 2023. But marketplace seller participation varies, according to the store's website.