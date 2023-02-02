Sundial to be reimagined with improvements beginning in Summer 2023

Things to look forward to including an updated courtyard with a large outdoor bar and plenty of communal green space for guests to sit and enjoy food or drinks.

TAMPA, Fla. — New renderings were unveiled showing the first look at the reimagined Sundial which will undergo improvements starting in a couple of months.

The new Sundial will feature multimillion dollars in improvements designed to "revitalize the once upscale retail destination into a modern mixed-use urban destination," Tampa-based real estate investment firm Ally Capital Group explains in a news release.

“We have a unique opportunity to create a centralized gathering and shopping space that can grow with our city,” Mike Connor, president and CEO of Paradise Ventures, said in a statement. “A space that compliments the development landscape of St. Petersburg and that is a long-term investment in the city.”

With the goal for the new improved Sundial to be a centralized gathering place for people living, working or visiting – improvements will "enhance the retail experience."

“Placemaking is important, and the new Sundial is designed to be an extension of the community,” Andrew Wright, chief executive officer of Ally Capital Group, said in a statement. “A place that enhances the city socially, economically and culturally. A space where celebrations are had, where business is done and where friends run into each other."

Architectural and engineering design is underway with infrastructure improvements set to begin later this spring. The team expects to reintroduce the property at the end of 2023.