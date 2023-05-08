New Trader Joe's location set to open in Sarasota

The newest store will open in the University Park area, with the exact address being 8473 Cooper Creek Blvd.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A new Trader Joe's location is set to open up in Sarasota in the near future.

In an announcement on the grocery store company's website, leaders explain after consulting maps and their compass – they found a "terrific location for a store in Sarasota."

The newest store will open in the University Park area, with the exact address being 8473 Cooper Creek Blvd.

Surrounded by a T.J. Maxx, Total Wine & More and a Fresh Kitchen, the Trader Joe's location will nestle right in.

"We are proud to be joining the neighborhood, and to continue our commitment to providing nourishment to the surrounding communities through our Neighborhood Shares program," store leaders wrote in the announcement.

Crews are reportedly working hard so doors can be officially opened sometime in 2023.

New details about the store and when it's opening will be updated on the company's website.