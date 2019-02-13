For more than three decades, Shriners Hospitals in Tampa has enhanced the lives of tens of thousands of children.

Jerrensia Kroll is one of those children. She can walk, read and talk because of the care she gets at Shriners. Her mom, Jen Kroll, believes it's her safe place.

"She can just be herself and thrive really."

Nine-year-old Jerrensia was born with a disease that forced doctors to amputate both her legs, but you would never know by her smiling face and the way she lights up at Shriners.

"She loves life. She loves exploring the world around her," said Jen Kroll.

Jerrensia receives physical and speech therapy at Shriners. She also gets new prosthetic legs through the hospital.

"The biggest milestone is watching her get comfortable in her own skin and watching her confidence grow."

YOU CAN HELP

10News is partnering with Shriners Hospitals for Children for a phone bank from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. You can call 844-391-1010 during that time to donate or visit showthemlovetampa.org

What others are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.