FORT WORTH, Texas. (CBS 21) Two Texas siblings saw each other for the first time this week since the head-on crash that killed their parents and baby sister.

Family members said Zachary Clemens, five, was able to “leave his bed and get into the wheelchair for the first time” in order to see his sister Angie, eight.

Their parents, Jim and Karisa Clemens, and their 2-month-old daughter Juliana, were killed April 7 when the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe hit the family’s SUV on Hwy 87 about a half-mile south of Sterling City.

Two-year-old Nicholas was treated and released.

Zachary, Angela and Wyatt, 4, were all critically injured and have been undergoing treatment at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

