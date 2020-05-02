TAMPA, Fla. — It's only the beginning of February, but have you thought about how your kids are going to stay busy over the summer?

Now is actually the time to start looking for summer camps. There's a camp for just about anything your child is interested in. And if you book early, you could save some money.

Whether your kids like the outdoors, music, science or computers, you can bet there's a camp that will peak their interest.

Laura Byrne with Tampa Bay Parenting magazine says now is the time to start doing your research.

"A lot of the summer camps in the Tampa Bay area are already registering kids to take part this summer. It's not too early and it's also not too late either. If you don't really know what you're summer plans are going to be don't worry."

Byrne says Tampa Bay Parenting magazine will put out a comprehensive camp list next month, but in the meantime there are four things you need to consider when picking a summer camp for your child.

Schedule

Budget

Interests

Location

Once you know those things, you should get your child signed up.

"A lot of the camps in the area absolutely offer early bird discounts, even some of the sleep away camps in other areas so it's going to come down to you as a parent to research what your child is most interested in. Maybe they want to try out a new sport and then look at your family schedule, where is that camp located and then kind of look at what's available," Byrne said.