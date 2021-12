The deadline for the Skyway 10K poster contest is Jan. 10, 2022.

Organizers have extended the deadline to submit an entry to the Skyway 10K poster contest, which is still fast-approaching.

Entries must be received at our 10 Tampa Bay studios (11450 Gandy Blvd in St. Petersburg) by 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2022.

The winner of the poster contest receives four entries to the 2022 event on March 6, and your artwork could become the official poster for the 5th Annual Skyway 10K.