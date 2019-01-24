SARASOTA, Fla. — Art Battle Sarasota adds a twist to typical art competitions.

Twelve South Florida artist will square off in a live painting tournament. Set in a stadium-like atmosphere, each artist will have 20 minutes to complete a painting.

The audience will then vote on their favorite painting, with the top finishers advancing to later rounds. The overall winner will get the chance to compete in the regional tournament.

Jim Shirley, the executive director of the Arts and Culture alliance of Sarasota County, says it’s important for people to see the fun side of art, “art is creativity, each of us has our own creativity. Some painters are very very serious about what they do. Some are more zany the way they approach it.”

Art Battle Sarasota is scheduled for Saturday at the Selby Public Library, from 7pm-11pm. Tickets start at $20.

A pre-party will be held on Friday, January 25, at 5:30pm, at the Art Ovation Hotel in Sarasota.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.