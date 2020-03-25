ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On March 24, the city of St. Petersburg temporarily suspended curbside recycling because there were mechanical issues at its vendor’s recycling facility. The interruption in service is not related to the COVID-19 outbreak, the city stated on its website.

St. Petersburg Florida

Waste Connections is the designated materials recycling facility for the city of St. Petersburg. Damian Ribar, who is Waste Connections’ division vice president, said the mechanical issues started about a week ago. Repairs and replacements to equipment have since been made.

“We are testing the plant this afternoon, with no material running through it,” Ribar said. “If everything goes well with the test today, we will resume our recycling operations tomorrow. Providing all the test runs are good, and all safety precautions are met and we're comfortable.”

In the event curbside recycling is ever interrupted again, St. Petersburg residents can always take their recyclables to drop-off sites, provided everyone continues to practice social distancing by staying 6 feet apart from others.

Recycling Drop Off Sites

There are several recycling drop-offs throughout the City of St. Petersburg. Residents can take their recyclable materials, yard waste, and other products to the following locations:

1000 62nd Ave. NE.

7750 26th Ave. N.

2500 26th Ave. S.

4015 Dr. Martin Luther King St. S.

2453 20th Ave. N.

Be sure to bring some form of I.D. showing that you are a resident of St. Petersburg, Fla.

For more information on what recyclable materials are accepted at these sites visit stpete.org.

