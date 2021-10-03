St. Petersburg unveils memorial of John Evans

The Lynching of John Evans Memorial was unveiled on the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street and 2nd Ave. South.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The City of St. Petersburg and the nonprofit organizations Pinellas Remembers and Equal Justice Initiative recently honored the life of John Evans.

On Feb. 23, The Lynching of John Evans Memorial was unveiled on the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street and 2nd Ave. South.

The Story of John Evans

On Nov. 12, 1914, on the south side of St. Petersburg, a group of 1,500 white men, women and children headed over to 9th Street South and 2nd Ave. to watch the lynching of John Evans.

Pinellas Remembers shared details of events on its website that led to Evans’ death.

Evans was an African-American man from Dunnellon accused of killing his white boss Ed Sherman.

Sherman employed 11 African-American men.

Sherman was found dead by his wife, Mary Sherman.

The local newspapers reported she was assaulted with a pipe, and possibly sexually assaulted.

In its digital history archives, USF Tampa Libraries Special Collections - Days of Fear: A Lynching in St. Petersburg explained Evans worked for Sherman as a chauffeur and a general laborer. Sherman fired Evans on Saturday, Nov. 7, 1914.

Apparently, there wasn’t an argument before or after Evans’ firing. However, it was reported that acquaintances of Evans assumed he was resentful for losing his job.

When Evans was arrested, police took him to the hospital where Sherman’s wife was recovering from her attack. Given that she could not identify Evans as her husband’s killer he was released but was still under suspicion.

The front-page story of the Evening Independent included that new clues were found that possibly linked Evans to the crimes. “The general feeling here is that Evans knows more of the crime than he has told,” the paper reported.

In a follow-up story by the Tampa Tribune, it was reported that Evans was captured by a mob and tortured in hopes he would confess.

The mob was unsuccessful. It then decided to take Evans back to the hospital to ask Mary Sherman if she could identify Evans as her husband’s killer.

It was reported that Sherman said she couldn’t see without her glasses, which were destroyed during her assault.

Police Chief A.L. Easters addressed a hostile crowd outside of the hospital and told them Evans will be left in the St. Petersburg jail “and not taken to Clearwater if the crowd would not molest him until he could be named as an assailant.”

Around 10:30 p.m. that day, while Evans waited in the confines of his cell, a mob stormed the jail and took him to the intersection of 9th Street South and 2nd Ave. where they hung him from a light post.

Evans, who was determined to survive, wrapped his legs around the light post. However, he was shot dead by an “unidentified white woman.”

People from the large group of 1,500 emptied rounds of bullets into Evans’ lifeless body for nearly ten minutes.

Florida Lynchings

In its historical research, Equal Justice Initiative found there were more than 316 racial lynchings in the state of Florida between 1877 and 1950.

At least three racial lynchings took place in Pinellas County.

John Thomas on Dec. 25, 1905

John Evans on Nov. 12, 1914

Parker Watson on May 9, 1926.

The day after the unveiling of the John Evans memorial, the City of St. Petersburg shared the following post on its Facebook page.

“This marker tells a painful story of our past. Although our past was at times dishonorable, and we can never undo the pain, what we can do is recognize and honor the legacy of John Evans. Through his story, we will work to ensure a brighter future for all who live in St. Pete. #BlackHistoryMonth”

The John Evans memorial is just one of many lynching memorials in the United States.

On April 26, 2018, the National Memorial for Peace and Justice was unveiled in Montgomery, Ala. It is the first memorial dedicated to enslaved African Americans and their historic struggles in America.