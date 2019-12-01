It has four bedrooms, six bathrooms and takes up 10,000 square feet. Everywhere you look, it has a view of Tampa Bay.

Asking price: $18 million.

It's the most expensive home on the market in the Tampa Bay area, and it's not where you think it would be.

East of Tampa in Gibsonton, the home sits on a 200-acre property on a  private peninsula. 

A suspended staircase features gold-leaf detailing. The foyer has marble flooring.

"My vision when I bought the property: I got to have the best house, to build the best house that I can picture in my mind," says Nasr "Vic" AbuOleim, owner/real estate developer.

Why is it worth $18 million? 

"How do you price the land, the privacy, the quality?" said Donna Miller of Coldwell Bankers. "You can't. There's nothing that compares to this home."

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.