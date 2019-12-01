It has four bedrooms, six bathrooms and takes up 10,000 square feet. Everywhere you look, it has a view of Tampa Bay.

Asking price: $18 million.

It's the most expensive home on the market in the Tampa Bay area, and it's not where you think it would be.

East of Tampa in Gibsonton, the home sits on a 200-acre property on a private peninsula.

A suspended staircase features gold-leaf detailing. The foyer has marble flooring.

"My vision when I bought the property: I got to have the best house, to build the best house that I can picture in my mind," says Nasr "Vic" AbuOleim, owner/real estate developer.

Why is it worth $18 million?

"How do you price the land, the privacy, the quality?" said Donna Miller of Coldwell Bankers. "You can't. There's nothing that compares to this home."

