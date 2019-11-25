CHATHAM-KENT, ON — A stray dog found curled up with kittens on the side of the road is looking for a forever home.

Serenity, a German Shepherd estimated to be about 2-years-old. She was found with five kittens last week in Ontario, Canada.

The animals were all taken to the Pet and Wildlife Rescue. The kittens are being fostered because they are not old enough to be adopted yet, according to the organization.

The shelter’s Facebook page has been flooded with comments begging the shelter to keep the animals together.

The shelter explained that if they waited for the kittens to be old enough to adopt out with Serenity, she would be waiting months to get her forever family.

Adoption offers have piled in for Serenity, just based on her parental instincts.

The shelter said she is best suited in a home without small children or other dogs.

