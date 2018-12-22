A Washington state teacher's Facebook post is going viral after she shared what a student had given her as a holiday gift.

In the post, Rachel Uretsky-Pratt said it's common for students to give gifts to teachers, but one gift was special: a small bag of marshmallows from Lucky Charms cereal.

She said all of the students at her school get free or reduced-cost lunches, and they get free breakfast every day.

“This kiddo wanted to get my something so badly, but had nothing to give.”

So the student “opened up her free breakfast cereal this morning, took the packaging of her spork, straw, and napkin, and finally took the time to take every marshmallow out of her cereal to put in a bag — for me.”

The post has been shared more than 76,000 times as of Friday evening. Thousands of commenters are sharing their emotional reactions to the post.

"Wow..if that child likes those marshmallows as much as I do - I'm betting yes - you are a VERY special person. It would bring me to tears," says one.

Another wrote: "Priceless!!! The marshmallows are the best part for a kid, and to give them up means YOU ARE LOVED by this child!!!"

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.