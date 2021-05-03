Huge Zamundan flag flown from Colorado suspension bridge

The Royal Gorge Bridge has welcomed King Akeem of Zamunda back to America after 33 years.

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — Colorado has welcomed King Akeem of Zamunda back to America.

The Royal Gorge Bridge, the highest suspension bridge in North America, is flying a 120-by-75-foot flag, the largest ever flown from the southern Colorado bridge.

The flag is of the fictional country of Zamunda, the country featured in "Coming 2 America."

The sequel to Eddie Murphy’s 1988 comedy is available Friday on Amazon Prime Video. The star-studded movie features Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Louie Anderson, Shari Headlee, John Amos and iconic James Earl Jones.

Located in Cañon City in southern Colorado, the Royal Gorge Bridge stretches 1,270 feet across and soars 956 feet above the Arkansas River.

The Zamundan flag will be flown only on Friday for the movie's release.

“Coming to America was a cultural phenomenon that is one of the most loved and celebrated comedies of all time,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement. “Thanks to Eddie Murphy’s comedic genius along with the brilliant filmmakers, writers, and fabulous cast, we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate this new adventure. We know audiences around the world will fall in love with this hilarious, joyful movie that will surely become a timeless favorite.”

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

