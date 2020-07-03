TAMPA, Fla. — If you would have told Nick Davis that he would go through adulthood and discover a passion for the arts, he might have told you there was no way.

The tech-based artist pays homage to the greats before him while infusing devices and software equipped to make beautiful artwork using half the time and supplies. Davis enjoys sketching and drawing through the procreate app that allows artists to create gorgeous illustrations and animations as if they were in an art studio.

"At first I think a lot of people assume that what I do using my iPad is just photo-shop. But it's much more, now with digital art, you're able to create the same work that Jean-Michel Basquiat created," Davis said.

Davis' latest artwork is a celebration of African American community and culture. On social media he shares new artwork weekly, if not daily, with his growing Instagram following.

"I like sharing my work online because it shows that art is limitless. You can see it in person or on your phone and it still can have an impact," said Davis. "For my new black art series you may see a man crying, not to alarm you, but as an extension of my community and sadly what they're afraid to express on their own, so I do it through art," Davis said.

A few years ago Davis started experiencing seizures and found that art brought him a sense of healing.

"With the mood swings came anxiety and depression. It's been tough, and when I am not able to work, I'm always home and honestly I just wake up and start drawing," said Davis.

Looking forward to the future, Davis said he would love to establish a school or community program where he could teach children about the arts because he is self-taught.

"For me growing up, art wasn't pushed on me. It never crossed my mind, but I think about kids today having to grow up so fast, but art is powerful and could make a difference in their young lives," said Davis. "Even as an adult art helps me focus and remain calm when things around me are racing."

To keep up with Davis and his amazing artwork you can find him on Instagram.

