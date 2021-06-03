x
What to do this weekend around Tampa Bay

Put these events on your calendar for June 4-6, 2021.
June is here and so is Pride Month! There’s a lot happening this month around Tampa Bay. From Topgolf Live to St. Pete PrideFest -- be sure to add these events to your weekend calendar.

Friday, June 4

🐳 St. Pete Ocean Sweep Trash Collection Tournament

3-9 p.m.

St. Pete Pier

Free

⛳️ Topgolf Live at Raymond James

Times Vary

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

Tickets $65+

🎭 Summer Classics: The Wizard of OZ

7:30 p.m.

Tampa Theatre

Tickets $7+

Saturday, June 5

🏳️‍🌈 St Pete PrideFest: Pride OUTside

7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Vinoy Park, St. Pete

Tickets $5

🏳️‍🌈 Pride Run St. Pete

Register for time

Vinoy Park, St. Pete

Tickets $50

🐘 Secrets of the Zoo Backstage Encounter

8 a.m.

ZooTampa at Lowry Park

Tickets $100+

🍎 Ybor City Saturday Market

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Centennial Park, Tampa

Free entry 

💧WTR Pool Party

12-9 p.m.

Wtr Pool and Grill, Tampa

Free

🐳 St. Pete Ocean Sweep Trash Collection Tournament

3-9 p.m.

St. Pete Pier

Free

⚡ Lightning vs Carolina Hurricanes

4 p.m.

Amalie Arena, Tampa

Tickets vary

🎤 Jen Fulwiler’s Minivan Fabulous Stand-Up Comedy Tour

6-7:45 p.m.

Tampa Improv, 1600 East 8th Ave. 

Tickets $42+

🎭 Summer Classics: The Wizard of OZ

7:30 p.m.

Tampa Theatre

Tickets $7+

⛳️ Topgolf Live at Raymond James

Times Vary

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

Tickets $65+

Sunday, June 6 

🧘‍♀️ Yoga in the Park

10:30 a.m.

Julian B Lane Riverfront Park, Tampa

Donations accepted

🏳️‍🌈 Miguel's Big Gay Brunch!

12-2 p.m.

260 First, St. Pete

Free

🚗 Sub Club Car Show

1:30-3:30 p.m.

4411 N Armenia Ave., Tampa

Free

🎭 Summer Classics: The Wizard of OZ

3 p.m.

Tampa Theatre

Tickets $7+

🐳 St. Pete Ocean Sweep Trash Collection Tournament

3-9 p.m.

St. Pete Pier

Free

