What to do this weekend around Tampa Bay

June is here and so is Pride Month! There’s a lot happening this month around Tampa Bay. From Topgolf Live to St. Pete PrideFest -- be sure to add these events to your weekend calendar.
Friday, June 4
3-9 p.m.
St. Pete Pier
Free
Times Vary
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa
Tickets $65+
7:30 p.m.
Tampa Theatre
Tickets $7+
Saturday, June 5
7 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Vinoy Park, St. Pete
Tickets $5
🏳️🌈 Pride Run St. Pete
Register for time
Vinoy Park, St. Pete
Tickets $50
8 a.m.
ZooTampa at Lowry Park
Tickets $100+
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Centennial Park, Tampa
Free entry
12-9 p.m.
Wtr Pool and Grill, Tampa
Free
3-9 p.m.
St. Pete Pier
Free
4 p.m.
Amalie Arena, Tampa
Tickets vary
6-7:45 p.m.
Tampa Improv, 1600 East 8th Ave.
Tickets $42+
7:30 p.m.
Tampa Theatre
Tickets $7+
Times Vary
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa
Tickets $65+
Sunday, June 6
🧘♀️ Yoga in the Park
10:30 a.m.
Julian B Lane Riverfront Park, Tampa
Donations accepted
12-2 p.m.
260 First, St. Pete
Free
1:30-3:30 p.m.
4411 N Armenia Ave., Tampa
Free
3 p.m.
Tampa Theatre
Tickets $7+
3-9 p.m.
St. Pete Pier
Free
