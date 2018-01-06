ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Over the next three days, Tropicana Field has been transformed into a homeowner’s paradise for the Tampa Bay Home Show.

With more than 300 vendors and more than 600 displays, the show has your entire home covered.

Local experts will show home show attendees the latest trends in kitchens, bathrooms, flooring and much more.

Featured at this year’s show is solar energy. Several exhibits feature ways to transform your home to the eco-friendlier form of power. Solar energy will also be featured in the seminar series happening Saturday and Sunday. A complete list of seminars is listed below.

The Tampa Bay Home Show is Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The event and parking are free.

Saturday, June 2

11:00 a.m. Pinellas County Emergency Management: Preparing for the Storm

12:15 p.m. Floor and Décor: Waterproof Flooring

1:30 p.m. Alan Brand the Solar Shepherd: Solar Energy

2:45 p.m. Templar Contracting: 3D Design for Your Home

3:45 p.m. Pinellas County Public Works: Let’s Talk Mosquitoes

Sunday, June 3

11:00 a.m. Pinellas County Emergency Management: Preparing for the Storm

12:15 p.m. Pinellas County Public Works: Let’s Talk Mosquitoes

1:15 p.m. Floor and Décor: Waterproof Flooring

2:30 p.m. Alan Brand the Solar Shepherd: Solar Energy

3:30 p.m. Templar Contracting: 3D Design for Your Home

