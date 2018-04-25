TAMPA, Fla. - Dragon boat teams from around the world will paddle the Garrison Channel this weekend for the Tampa Bay International Dragon Boat Races.

The races are free to attend. They're held behind the Marriott Tampa Waterside, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 28.

Dragon boats -- which resemble large canoes that are decorated like dragons -- have been raced in China for thousands of years. It's now an international sport.

Teams race the dragon boats varying distances, making the sport a perfect team-building activity. It’s also common to hold a dragon boat race as a way to raise money.

This year’s Tampa Bay International Dragon Boat Races will benefit the Junior League of Tampa, an organization of 2,000 women focused on bettering the community.

“About two years ago we were trying to diversify our fundraising with the Junior League, and we wanted to bring in health and wellness into out fundraising,” said Jenny Spencer, the community director of the Junior League of Tampa.

The Tampa Bay International Dragon Boat Races will feature races ranging in distances from 200 meters to 2,000 meters, and will have divisions for different levels and ages.

The Pink Dragon Ladies of Tampa Bay will be competing this year. This all-women team is made up entirely of cancer survivors.

“We work hard together, but we also play hard together," said team member Helen Kovach. "When we’re out there on the boat we don’t think about cancer we just think about having fun, winning races."

Special Olympics Florida, Hillsborough County, also has a team.

Ken Roop, with the Special Olympics Florida, says dragon boat racing bring signifies what the Special Olympics stand for

"We all work together and when you have all that people working together, the boat goes a lot faster<" said="" special="" olympics="" florida="" spokesperson="" ken="" roop.="" "you="" can="" see="" it="" all="" works="" together="" and="" that's="" how="" special="" olympic="" sports="">

The Tampa Bay International Dragon Boat Races will also feature food, music and other entertainment.

