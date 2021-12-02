Not sure what to do for Valentine's Day? Here are some ideas.

Valentine’s Day is Feb. 14, which means it might be time to start making plans for the day – regardless of if you’re single or taken.

Just for you, here’s a list of local Valentine’s Day events to do with your S.O., Galentine, best bud, or yourself.

Bonus: If you’re not celebrating Valentine’s Day this weekend, or already have other plans, here’s a list of 40+ date ideas to do around Tampa Bay.

Valentine’s Engagement | February 12-14 | $25+ | Ferguson Hall, Straz Center, 1010 N Macinnes Pl., Tampa | Don’t miss the opening weekend!

Science After Dark | February 12 | 6-9 p.m. | 18+ only | $12.95+ | Museum of Science and Industry, 4801 E Fowler Ave., Tampa | Light appetizers, beer and wine samplings, MOSI exhibits + more.

Valentine’s Day Sip and Skate | February 12 | 9 p.m.-12 a.m. | 21+ | $10-13 | Skate and sip to some 80s and 90s throwback tunes.

Red Wine + Heels Galentine’s Day | February 13 | 3-5 p.m. | $37 | Painting With A Twist, 2821 S MacDill Ave., Tampa | Sip wine and paint with your Galentine!

Galentine’s Day Beer and Cheesecake Pairing | February 13 | 7 p.m. | $40 | Virtual event – order/pickup at either listed venue | Enjoy four slices of cheesecake and four unique beers.

Valentine’s Day Tasting and Wine Pairing at Home | February 14 | 1-7:30 p.m. | Haven, 2208 West Morrison Ave., Tampa | $130 meal kit for two and $50 wine pairing kit.

Valentine's Day Sunset Paddle Downtown Tampa | February 14 | 3:30-4:30 p.m. | $40 | Urban Kai, 13090 Gandy Blvd., Tampa | Special price of $40 per couple or $25 for a single person.

Valentine's Day (TT & Chill) Box | February 14 | 11 a.m. | $89+ | Tampa Theatre | Dinner, treats, wine and a link to stream Leona is all included.