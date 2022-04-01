1,400 steps: How you can climb at RayJay to fight lung disease

The American Lung Association's 'Fight for Air Climb' is this weekend at Raymond James Stadium.

TAMPA, Fla. — One step at a time, that's how nearly 600 people are going to do their part to fight lung disease this weekend at Raymond James Stadium. Participants will be going up and down nearly 1,400 steps through the stands.

The Tampa chapter of the American Lung Association recently held a practice climb at the stadium to give people a chance to train a little and get a feel for what it's going to be like when they have to do the full challenge.

All of the money raised goes to the American Lung Association's efforts to end lung cancer and lung disease and support the COVID-19 action initiative. That initiative is a $25 million investment to address the long-term effects of the disease.

Many first responders take part in the climb, often wearing full gear. Marisa Barton is a firefighter who took part in the practice climb. "It was my first time doing it in the stadium ever and I did two rounds with my friend Jen. Both rounds went great. It was a good workout."