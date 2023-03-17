Tampa's Irish Pubs ready for the St. Patrick's Day party

Check out a couple of fun places to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

TAMPA, Fla. — It's St. Patrick's Day and it's going to be a beautiful day.

Remember, River O' Green in Tampa's Curtis Hixon Park was rescheduled for today instead of tomorrow. The festivities get underway at 4 p.m.

So if you're headed downtown, there are a couple of Irish pubs you can check out that are ready for the annual tradition.

"We look forward to this day every year," Michael White, Maloney's Irish Pub general manager, said. At Maloney's Irish Pub in downtown Tampa, they are ready for the party.

"It's going to be insane here. There's two bar crawls and we have great drinks and Irish fare food, live music and a DJ," White said.

They have a full menu of Irish fare, including shepherd's pie, fish and chips, Reuben sandwiches, shepherd's fries and corned beef and cabbage. As far as drinks, Maloney's just released a new spring cocktail menu, with some fun fruity twists. They also plan to have green beer.

"Green beer for sure. You know everybody looks forward to that," White said.

Don't go looking for a green beer down the street at Four Green Fields in Channelside. "No green beer. We don't do green beer. We sell Guinness," Colin Breen, owner of Four Green Fields said. Breen likes to stick to tradition with most things. "We do have corned beef and cabbage for March even though it's not an Irish dish," he said.

The new Four Green Fields is a replacement for the popular bar that used to be on Platt Street in South Tampa. "This is the bar, we took everything from Platt Street. The seating, everything except the roof. So we pulled all that down, this is the exact duplicate," Breen said.