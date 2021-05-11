How to spend the day in Tarpon Springs

Your list of must-do’s so you can get the most out of an afternoon in Tarpon Springs.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Located about 45 minutes from St. Pete and Tampa is the quaint community of Tarpon Springs. This Greek Community is not only famous for the world’s finest sponges but for some of the finest Greek Restaurants, markets and bakeries in the country.

Spend the day at the Sponge Docks where you can enjoy Greek cuisine, find natural sponges, shop, pick up local souvenirs, try a sightseeing cruise, sponge dive, enjoy live entertainment and learn about this unique Greek community’s history in Florida.

We’ve compiled this list of must-do’s so you can get the most out of your Tarpon Springs afternoon:

📍Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks: 735 Dodecanese Blvd, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

🚘 About 45 minutes from St. Pete and Tampa

⏱ Spend the afternoon to see it all

Eat and Drink

Hellas Bakery and Restaurant

Located along the Sponge Docks, stop in for a vast selection of authentic Greek baked goods. Note: Lunch and dinner rush gets busy, so be sure to add your name to the list in advance.

Mama's Greek Cuisine

Known as the place “where the locals meet to eat,” this family-owned Greek restaurant serves authentic Greek cuisine in the heart of the Sponge Docks.

Mr. Souvlaki Restaurant

Featuring traditional and contemporary Greek dishes, this is a go-to spot for Greek-style sandwiches, wraps and platters.

Tarpon Tavern

Located in historic downtown, this top-rated restaurant has a unique menu with many options and more than 30 beers on tap.

And, if you are looking for a spot to grab a drink, check out Unrefined Brewing and Two Frogs Brewing Company.

Attractions

Spongeorama Sponge Factory

Founded in 1968, Spongeorama is home to the World's largest selection of natural sea sponges.

Spongeorama Cruise Line

Sign up for a Dolphin Adventure and Sightseeing Cruise.

Safford House Museum

The 1883 Safford House Museum is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is now owned and operated as a museum. Tours are open to the public Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Anclote Key Lighthouse

Located three miles offshore from Tarpon Springs and the Anclote River, this lighthouse was built in 1887 and designed as a skeletal tower made from cast iron.

Sunset Beach

Built in 1926, this beach and park is a favorite by both locals and visitors for picnics, swimming, boating, pictures and more.

Craig Park

Take a stroll around the bayou and you may spot a few dolphins or manatees!