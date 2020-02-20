CLEARWATER, Fla. — Good news for you Cheesecake Factory lovers! Tampa Bay is officially getting a new location.

The new location is coming to the Westfield Countryside shopping mall in Clearwater this fall.

The new restaurant will be opening up in between JCPenney and Macy's.

“We are thrilled to kick off the new year announcing the addition of The Cheesecake Factory to the Westfield Countryside tenant lineup,” says Dawn Arvidson, marketing director at Westfield.

“As our community grows, we aim to continually cater to our guests with this delicious restaurant that will bring such delight to individuals and families alike.”

The Cheesecake Factory is of course known for its extensive menu, huge portions, and amazing desserts. The menu features more than 250 options and 50 signature cheesecakes and desserts!

No official opening date has been set yet.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter