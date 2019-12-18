ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A new pet can be a popular holiday gift, but there are many things you need to consider before surprising someone with a puppy or kitty.

The SPCA Tampa Bay is now offering a guilt-free way to help you make the perfect pick for the holidays.

Dogs, cats, bunnies, all make great companions, but not always great gifts. At the SPCA Tampa Bay, they want you to ask yourself some questions first.

Alexis Upton is the Animal Welfare Supervisor. "The big one would be: is this person you're considering getting a pet for interested in receiving a pet as a gift? And if so, what types of pets would best suit their lifestyle?"

She also says don't forget about the cost of this long term commitment.

"There are things such as expected and unexpected vet visits that this person would have to take on, care, feeding, cleaning, time to spend with that animal and training."

One way to save money is by adopting a pet. At the SPCA, they have more than just dogs and cats. They take in just about everything.

"We get reptiles, snakes lizards, turtles in. So we have a variety of different pets to choose from and you're welcome to come in and see which one would be the best fit for your home."

Adoption counselors at the SPCA will also want to know a few more things to help you choose your perfect pet.

Are there kids or elderly family members in the home?

Does anyone have allergies or health issues?

How much time do you actually have?

And if you're still not sure, try the Fa La La La Foster program and bring an adoptable dog or cat home for a couple days.

"If it works out, you have the opportunity to adopt that animal and if it doesn't work out, no hard feelings. They're welcome to come back here and we'll find a suitable family for them."

