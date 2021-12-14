The Kind Mouse gets a big chunk of cheese from 10 Tampa Bay

The St. Petersburg food pantry received a $5,000 grant from 10 Tampa Bay and the TEGNA Foundation.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Kind Mouse food pantry provides more than 3,000 meals to hungry children each week. Volunteers pack up food packets called “Mouse Nibbles” and then schools and other agencies distribute the snacks to those in need.

On Tuesday, The Kind Mouse received a big chunk of cheese — a $5,000 grant from 10 Tampa Bay and our parent company TEGNA’s foundation.

“TEGNA is so amazing, how they always help us out,” said the pantry’s founder Gina Wilkins. “We are so appreciative. Think how many children are going to have food this Christmas because of you. It’s great, so thank you.”

Local food banks report that the number of children who are food insecure continues to grow. To help meet that need, The Kind Mouse is raising funds to purchase a second van. Wilkins says another van will allow the pantry to distribute food packets throughout Pinellas county more easily. You can help by donating on the group’s website.

Each year 10 Tampa Bay receives about $80,000 from the TEGNA Foundation to distribute to local not-for-profit groups.