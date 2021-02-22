x
This company wants to pay you $2,000 to sleep

TAMPA, Fla — If catching some ZZZs in the name of research sounds like your dream job, then you might be the perfect candidate for a Sleep Standards study. 

Plus, the person the company picks for its study will get $2,000 and all the expenses related to the study, including a night at a five-star resort, paid for.

Sleep Standards is looking for somebody to help them learn more about how a person's environment has an impact on their sleep.

The chosen person will spend five nights sleeping in different environments and write a report on their experiences. They will also rate the experience on a scale of 1-10, with 10 being the best sleep they've ever gotten, according to the SleepStandards' website.

Sleep Standards says the settings they use for different sleep environments will not be harmful to people's mental health or harm them physically. 

Everything you'll need to know about the application process can be found here.  

The last day you can enter to win is March 30, 2021. 

According to the National Sleep Foundation, people aged 18-25 need seven to nine hours of sleep and so do people 26-64. Anyone 65 and older needs just seven to eight hours of sleep. You can find its entire sleep recommendation breakdown here. 

