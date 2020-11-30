'No matter the age everyone needs and deserves a supportive home' | National Adoption Month highlights ongoing need for teen adoption

Thousands of teens across America are just waiting to be adopted.

TAMPA, Fla. — As we wrap up November, we wanted to acknowledge National Adoption Month and the need for thousands of teens currently in the foster system to find forever homes.

Monique Howell is an extraordinary woman. She's a military veteran and was a single mom to three teenage boys, when she decided she had more love to give and wanted to adopt.

"I'm like, I'm a single mom, and these people are going to be like there's no way you're going to be able to get two teenagers and you've already got three boys. You gotta be trippin! So when I went through the steps, they guided me, they held my hand. "

It didn't take long for Monique's family to grow, adopting not one, but two teen girls. "We have our little girl's outings and sometimes I get outfits where we all actually look alike. So it's actually fun because having boys all my life, I knew nothing but dirt, sports, you know the rough stuff. So me and my girls now we're like best friends."

Kamila Bunn is the CEO of the Adoption Exchange Association which oversees the website AdoptUSKids.org. "We know that unfortunately teens have lower adoption rates than younger children."

The organization recently released PSA's to show how adopting a teen can have a positive impact on your life. "No matter the age everyone needs and deserves a supportive adult in their life."