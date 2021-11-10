Thrift shops can be the perfect place to find that unique holiday gift

Popular gift items are out of stock and sometimes too expensive, but you have other options.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Younger generations are smashing the stigma that's long been associated with buying things second-hand.

The resale clothing market is worth $36 billion and it is expected to leap to $77 billion by 2025. The retail analytics firm, GlobalData, and the online thrift store, ThredUp, report that secondhand clothing is growing 11 times the rate of the new retail clothing sector.

Much of it is driven by 'Gen Z' and people concerned about sustainability and the environment. And social media makes it easier than ever to buy and sell.

Now, with holiday gifts out of stock or too expensive, some people are trying a different way of shopping and gifting with thrift.

We all have that person that's hard to buy for and you're seeing all the same things online and in stores, but when you come to a thrift store, you get to go on the hunt for that truly unique personalized gift.

Linda Steves is with St. Vincent de Paul in Bradenton. "We have everything from household things, knickknacks, furniture, beautiful clothing, books, puzzles, you name it," she said.

And she says no two re-sale shops are the same and even the same stores get new stuff donated every day.

"We try and feature a lot of our newer items or things that we think anyway are very gift-worthy. We try and locate them in a certain spot and feature them so when people come by they can see them easily," she said.

Keep in mind, you may have to visit several stores to find exactly what you want, but Dawn Simpson with Hope Chest thrift store in Bradenton says you don't have to be picky about the price. "You can buy so many things here for such a low price that you get a lot of bang for your buck here!"

Also, Steves says to keep an open mind about items that aren't perfect, sometimes they make the best gifts.