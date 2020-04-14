TAMPA, Fla. — Around the world, we are seeing non essential businesses and public places close, with residents sheltering in place or under mandatory lock down.

Some wonder if they can relocate during these unprecedented times? The answer in short is ... yes.

Some moving companies are still operating and in some states considered an essential service and allowed to continue to operate as long as everyone follows the social distancing guidelines.

Here is where you can find the latest health updates from the CDC.

"We're disinfecting ourselves after we finish a job,we're cleaning the trucks, wiping down the steering wheels..." said K.J Neman, president of MUV in Tampa.

In early April, Gov. Ron Desantis signed an executive order suspending all evictions and foreclosures in the state for 45 days.

I reached out to the National Apartment Association for guidance what tenants can do to avoid homelessness.

"If your lease is ending it is worth having a discussion with your owner/operator to discuss your options. You may be able to remain in your home on month-to-month arrangement or another short-term agreement that is beneficial for both sides. Another great option would be to renew your lease at a rental rate that meets your needs for a longer term. NAA doesn't have an official recommendation on whether or not people should be moving out, but we would urge residents to consider the risks versus working out something with their current property manager. We would also encourage owners and operators to take appropriate precautions when residents move in or out." said Amy Groff with NAA SVP of Industry Operations.

Military moves are temporarily shut down until mid-May. The Defense Department is banning domestic travel for military personnel and families.

If you're unable to postpone your move, the American Moving and Storage Association suggests that you...

Have Hygiene products and disinfectant supplies on hand for yourself and movers to use.

You can also check out a list of disinfectants the CDC indicates are most likely to be effective against COVID-19, including Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, Lysol® Disinfectant Spray, and Virasept.

Use new boxes

Its suggested that during an outbreak you only use new cardboard boxes from your moving company, the store or boxes you already have at home. Also avoid using recycled moving boxes, medical research shows the corona virus can live on cardboard for up to 24 hours.

Sanitize your belongings

One example, you can wrap your furniture in plastic that can be thrown away after the move. Be sure to wear gloves as you unpack and wash your hands frequently.

Lastly, practice social distancing of 6 feet.

