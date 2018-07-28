When you look at a pair of sneakers, some people just see something you wear.

But an Ybor City shop sees a work of art.

A unique art show went on at a boutique on Seventh Avenue on Friday when artists put their one-of-a-kind designs on Reebok Classic sneakers.

These aren't just any artists, though, These are the people behind New York City's iconic graffiti culture back in the 80's.

Sneaker boutique Burn Rubber teamed up with the Tampa art gallery Merge Culture to put on the show.

You might remember Burn Rubber made headlines last month when they released Ybor City-inspired kicks.

The owner says they're trying to show the world what Ybor City is all about.

