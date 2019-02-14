NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Chocolate and Valentine's Day go hand-in-hand, and if you're talking about chocolate in New Port Richey, then you want to talk to Michelle Palisi.

"You name it, we can make it in chocolate," said Palisi

She opened her shop Chocolates by Michelle in 1985 with money she saved by quitting smoking. "It makes me feel good, that I'm making people happy, with chocolate."

Palisi makes it all from truffles to nut clusters, and with her thousands of molds, the chocolate can come in all shapes and sizes.

The confectionery delight is also great for dipping, and we're not just talking about strawberries. Chocolate-covered potato chips, Twinkies and even bacon are all favorites this holiday which Palisi says is their busiest time of the year.

They started dipping chocolate-covered strawberries at 3 a.m. Valentine's Day, and they will keep dipping until all orders are filled, or they run out of strawberries.

