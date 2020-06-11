Deals and freebies this Veteran's Day

Thank you for your service.

TAMPA, Fla — This Veteran's Day could be different because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That isn't stopping some businesses from offering discounts and deals to those who served our country.

(You may be asked to present a military ID. Offers valid at participating locations. You may want to call ahead to make sure the deal is being offered at your location)

Participating Applebees will offer a free meal to veterans and active-duty military on Veterans Day.

At Bubba Gump Shrimp, military personnel and their families will receive 20% off on food and retail purchases on Nov. 11, 2020.

Buffalo Wild Wings will serve a free order of boneless wings and fries to veterans and active-duty military who dine in on Veterans Day.

Chili's is offering a free meal from a special menu for veterans and active personnel.

For Military Family Appreciation Month, Cracker Barrel will offer in-store specials on Veterans Day for military veterans and promotions throughout November to support military families in partnership with Operation Homefront. On 11/11, veterans can receive a free slice of Double Fudge Coca-Cola Cake with their meal.

On Nov. 11, veterans can stop in-store at their local participating Dickey’s Barbecue Pit for a free Pulled Pork Classic Sandwich. To redeem, guests must present a military ID or valid proof of service.

At Famous Dave's, former and current military personnel will receive a free two meat combo, dine-in or to-go, on Nov. 11.

Golden Corral will hand out a free meal and beverage card between Nov. 1-30 to active duty military and veterans, while supplies last. Military personnel can then redeem their card once for lunch or dinner Monday through Friday from Nov. 1 to May 31.

Little Caesars is offering all United States Armed Forces veterans and active military a free HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo at participating stores nationwide this Veterans Day.

All active-duty and retired military veterans get a free breakfast at Pilot Flying J stores including a coffee, Monday through Sunday, Nov. 9-15. The offer is available via the app.



At Quaker Steak & Lube, all military veteran, active duty and reservist service members receive free or discounted meals (up to $15) plus a free non-alcoholic beverage at participating locations on 11/11/20.

Red Lobster is offering a free appetizer or dessert from a special menu to veterans, active-duty military and reservists with a valid military ID on Wednesday, November 11

Red Robin is offering a free Tavern burger & fries from Nov. 12-30 to all Military Royalty Members. You can register for the loyalty program here.

Veterans can also get into Sea World and Busch Gardens with their families for free. At Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, U.S. military veterans and retired veterans get one free single-day ticket for themselves, along with three more complimentary tickets for their friends and family.

SeaWorld Orlando is also offering a free single-day ticket with three companion passes for veterans.

