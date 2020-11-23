This is what Santa is doing to make sure your visits with him are safe this season

Santa is making sure you don't have to miss this wonderful holiday tradition.

TAMPA, Fla. — It's almost that time of year, when kids start asking to go see Santa!

For some, that's a bigger decision this year than any other, considering coronavirus cases are on the rise and sitting on Santa's lap isn't exactly social distancing.

But, you do have options.

Mitch Allen is the President and Founder of Hire Santa, which provides holiday entertainers around the world. Once COVID-19 hit, he got creative with a new invention called Santa Shield.

"Well now we have this very large 6x6 acrylic shield between Santa and the child and you're able to have a very good interaction between Santa and the child and still keep everyone safe as well," Allen said.

This is exactly what you'll find when you visit Santa at any Bass Pro Shops or Cabela's and most malls are offering similar setups. So, you'll still be able to get that classic picture with Santa, safely.

"If you'll look at pictures whenever Santa is in front of the shield and a child is behind it, you literally can't see the shield, so this is a great way to still get that iconic picture, still have that great interaction with Santa where children can tell Santa their Christmas hopes and dreams keep everyone safe as well as abiding by state and local guidelines."

If you're still not comfortable heading out to a store to see Santa, you can set up a virtual visit with the man in the red suit. There are dozens of websites, like Hire Santa, that offer this service. Some do charge a fee. However, your child gets some great one-on-one time with Santa through zoom or Facetime and they often record the visit for a keepsake.

