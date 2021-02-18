5 walking and running trails to explore in St. Petersburg

The weather is beginning to warm up here in Florida, and there are plenty of trails to check out.

This last year changed most of our daily schedules. Whether you now work and study from home, no longer travel like you used to, or spend a little more time outdoors – something became different.

For several of us, we began to seek the great outdoors as an outlet to keep us from going stir crazy. The rollerblades and bicycles quickly went out of stock, which then left walking and running as the next best options.

So if you haven’t laced your running shoes just yet, now’s a great time. The weather is beginning to warm up here in Florida, and there are plenty of places to check out. And, if you aren’t sure where to start, here are five great walking and running trails to try in St. Petersburg. Stay tuned, trails for Tampa are on the way.

Vinoy Park

📍 701 Bayshore Dr. NE, St. Petersburg

👟 Easy-moderate

If you haven’t checked out Vinoy Park, it is a great place to start. You can walk around the sidewalk path with a view of Tampa Bay. Start at the playground and walk all the way to the Vinoy Marina and back around past the Vinoy Park Beach Volleyball Courts to 18th Ave. NE and you can easily hit 2-3 miles.

The St. Petersburg Pier

📍 800 2nd Ave. NE, St. Petersburg

👟 Easy

The St. Pete Pier is a perfect place to walk if you want to sight-see, stop and shop, or see some friendly faces. A round trip around the pier will get you slightly under 2 miles.

Skyway Trail

📍 Start - Childs Park

👟 Moderate

This trail runs about 9 miles through St. Petersburg from Childs Park to the Sunshine Skyway Bridge area. While perfect for runners, bikers and walkers, keep in mind this trail does have sections along the roadway.

Crescent Lake Park

📍 1320 5th St. N, St. Petersburg

👟 Easy

A nice lake surrounded by banyan trees makes for a lovely afternoon stroll. Located near 22nd Avenue and 4th Street, this recreational park is great for those who want to keep the walk short, stop and have a picnic, bring their pup to a dog park, or catch a St. Pete sunset.

Beach Walk

👟 Easy-moderate

The best part about living in St. Pete is how accessible it is to all our gorgeous beaches. Take your pick between any of these spots; and you can trek barefoot in the sand or with your running shoes on, as you enjoy the sea breeze and salty air.



Bonus: My personal favorite walking spot? Connecting the St. Pete Pier, Vinoy Park, and into the Historic Old Northeast neighborhood to cover about 5-7 miles.