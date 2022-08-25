Where to play some of the best golf in Florida

A warm climate, top notch courses and plenty of them, there’s no doubt that Florida is one of the most popular places in the world to swing some clubs.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you drove around Florida today, there’s a decent chance that you’ll pass at least one golf course. According to the National Golf Foundation, there are more than 1,200 golf courses in the state.

For comparison, the state with the next highest number of courses is California, with just over 900.

So, it’s true to say golf is popular, but it’s not just among the locals. Of the 48 million rounds played every year in Florida, 33% are out-of-state visitors and 14% are non-local residents. Not to mention all the professional tournaments played here like The Players Championship and Arnold Palmer Invitational.

So, how did golf become so popular in Florida? Let’s go back to 1885 when John Hamilton Gillespie arrived in Florida from Scotland.

Settling in Sarasota, he wanted to play his favorite game, golf. However, courses simply didn’t exist yet. In 1886, he put two holes on his property which could be considered the country’s first golf course and the start of Florida’s passion for the game.

In 1904, he built a nine-hole course in Sarasota, and over the years he built six other courses in Florida, and one in Havana, Cuba. Then, he and other residents formed the Sarasota Golf Club in 1913. For 10 dollars a season, you could become a member and play on their course whenever you wanted. By the 1920s, the sport became very popular in Sarasota and the rest is history.

Today, you probably won’t find a course that only charges $10 dollars to play – but you will find courses where champions have played.

Some of the highest-rated courses include the Tournament Players Club at Sawgrass (also home of the PGA tour), ChampionsGate Golf Club in Davenport, and the PGA Village, which offers 54 holes of championship golf and a learning center.

While golf can be played pretty much year-round in Florida, there are certain times of the year and even times of the day when it’s best to hit the links.

Many professional golfers suggest teeing off between 9 and 11 a.m. before the sun reaches its peak – or else you’ll find yourself drenched in that midday heat and humidity. Also, avoid the afternoons if possible. That’s when those thunderstorms start to creep in during the summer months.

And, what about traveling to Florida? Should you bring your clubs? Or, how about renting them?

You can always rent equipment wherever you decide to play, but there’s nothing like bringing your own clubs. Traveling with golf clubs can be a little daunting, especially if you’re worried about them getting damaged, and preparing starts before you even book your flight.

For starters, the PGA suggests finding a non-stop flight. The fewer times your bag has to be handled and transferred from plane to plane, the better.

Also, put your golf clubs in a well-made travel bag. Hard shell bags are more expensive but might be worth it in the long run to avoid any damage. If you go with a soft-shell bag, be sure to use a golf club protection device.

Don’t forget, your golf clubs aren’t like a normal suitcase and will be considered “oversized check-in.” Check with your airline to find out the fees, weight allowance, and where you’ll have to pick up your bags when you land in the Sunshine State.

Lastly, don’t leave your expensive rangefinder or GPS in your golf bag. Consider those electronics like your laptop, going on the plane with you.

If you’re still unsure about taking your clubs on the plane, you can always ship them, but it may cost a little extra. Don’t forget to have fun! You’ll be playing on some of the best courses in the world – so bring your a-game and enjoy playing with the pros.