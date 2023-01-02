Talk to your doctor before doing this 'cold' activity

There are risks involved for some people, especially those who are over the age of 40 or who have a history of cardiovascular disease.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Cold plunging has certainly caught on in popularity and is all over social media right now. From celebrities and athletes to your average person at home, taking a dip into frigid water seems to have become all the rage, but is it safe for everyone?

Dr. Justin Mullner, Sports Medicine Physician at Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute says there are benefits to the cold. “Both from a muscle soreness and performance standpoint, but also related to mood and neurotransmitter release,” he explains.

However, he also warns there are risks involved for some people, especially those who are over the age of 40 or who have a history of cardiovascular disease.

“It vasoconstricts or constricts your blood vessels, and this effect really helps with the muscle soreness and inflammation that develops after an intense workout. But one of the things that constricting your blood vessels does do is also raises your blood pressure, right then in the moment.”

He says that could be to potentially dangerous levels for people who already have high blood pressure. He cautions if you're interested in the practice, it's important to talk to your doctor before taking the plunge.

If cardiovascular disease is a concern, Dr. Mullner suggests sticking to ice or a cold compress instead to treat inflammation.

For those who are ready to take the plunge, Dr. Mullner says around 10 minutes is safe and you want to be in water that’s “uncomfortably cold.”

Heading directly into a sauna, post plunge, is also a popular activity and while Dr. Mullner said there’s not too much risk involved, he’s not sold on the benefits.