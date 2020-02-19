TAMPA, Fla. — Finding family time when you feel like you can't even find time for yourself can be difficult, but it's worth it.

There are no average days for Marisa Langford and her family. Both she and her husband have full-time jobs, and they have four kids.

"My son is my oldest. He's 15, and then I have three daughters: 14, 10 and 7."

Even though they are pulled in so many different directions each day, they make family a priority, and they have a plan.

"Eating dinner as many times a week as we possibly can together at the family is something we have made a really big priority," Langford said.

Dr. Jennifer Katzenstein is the director of psychology at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. She says we need to move toward something called work-home rhythm.

She prefers calling this a work-home rhythm rather than work-life balance.

"Work-life balance makes you think number one that there is a balance, which there never will be. One's always going to take up more time than the other, so striving for balance between the two all the time is unrealistic and really could set us all up for not success and more frustration," Dr. Katzenstein said.

She says just finding 15-20 minutes to sit down and discuss the day, with no screens, can create a better family connection.

In Marisa's home, they only have one TV, which they typically watch together, and cell phones are off-limits during dinner.

A calendar also helps her carve out family events.

"If it's a priority, and we've already made the plans, then we're going to stick with the plans, and you know it's not the end of the world if we miss some things," Langford said.

Marisa says it's not always easy to make the family time happen, but in the end it's worth it.

"When you truly find that time and that space in your life to have the people that you love the most together," Langford said. "It just makes life even better."

You can follow Marisa Langford (Tampa Mama) on Facebook and Instagram.

