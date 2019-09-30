NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — For everyone out there who struggles with being on time and considers themselves chronically late, there is some hope.

First of all, studies show 20 percent of all Americans are chronically late and almost 30 percent struggle to be on work on time, CBS News reports.

Gretchen Rubin, the host of the award-winning podcast "Happier," joined "CBS This Morning" to give some tips on how to show up on time. She also gives advice on living a happier, healthier, and more productive life altogether.

Rubin gave the following tips:

Move your productivity to the other end. When you get to the other end, you can work on the task you tried to start before leaving the house, she says.

For families with feet-dragging children, she advises organizing the night before. Parents can help kids gather school items, outfits and lunches ahead of time.

Look at your commute time. Make sure to time it out and leave at the right time.

Change your alarm or wake-up time. Getting up a little earlier so you can move a little slower can help a lot with timing in the morning.

Calculating the time you have in the morning and setting reminders to leave.

