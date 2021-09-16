Whole Living: Chiropractic

You may image popping and cracking when you think of a chiropractor. But we talked with a doctor who shows us there's more to it than just that.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — This week in our series, Whole Living, we are looking at chiropractic.

Many of you have heard of it, you may have even been adjusted before. And when you think of a chiropractor, you probably think of cracking and popping.

We went to see Dr. Scott Rubin at Rubin Chiropractic Health Center.

He does a functional neurological exam based on how the muscles are related to the central nervous system through breathing and how someone activates their core.

There are a series of tests and evaluations conducted before he adjusts you.

Rubin evaluated 10 Tampa Bay's Allison Kropff and found she's weak on her right side and doesn't use her core to hold herself up.

He says she has an upper cross syndrome, rounded shoulders, tight pecks, weak neck flexors and weak rhomboids in the back. And wearing high heels doesn't help.

You don't have to have pain to see a chiropractor, you just have to want to have a better understanding of your body, Rubin says.