Whole Living: Sound Therapy

Sound Therapy has been used for centuries in Traditional Chinese Medicine for everything from headaches, Parkinson's, anxiety and depression.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Have you ever heard of Sound Therapy?

It's been used for centuries in Traditional Chinese Medicine. There are seven chakra bowls surrounding you, allowing your body to be put into a meditative state.

We went through a session with Suren Shrestha at Awakening Into Wellness.

"It gives a relaxation, harmonic feeling and it produces to our body very meditative state. People feel a wave of peacefulness or calmness. That’s what sound therapy is."

Shrestha is a Nepalese sound therapy teacher and the founder of the Colorado State and Department of Education accredited Atma Buti Sound and Vibrational School in Boulder, Colorado.

"When this harmonic vibration goes directly into the body, it helps healing. Many conditions for well-being, any unbalance, body and mind, people should receive this," Shrestha said.