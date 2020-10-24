When asked what was her key to living 100 years, she said: 'Dancing.'

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Margaret Martini, who lives in West Seneca, celebrated her 100th birthday with a drive-by caravan of cars on Saturday.

Her family says she is still very social, sharp as a tack, and still lives independently in her condo.

There were balloons and lots of memories shared from a distance, as everyone was just glad to be together.

There was also a 4-by-8-foot vinyl banner hanging on the front porch with her picture on it that read, "Cheers for a hundred years!"

When asked her key to living 100 years, she had this to say: "Dancing. I danced for years and years with the Queen City Jazz Trotters."