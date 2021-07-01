What to do around the Tampa Bay area this weekend

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Wow, can you believe July has come and gone!? We are still feeling the dog days of summer, and wafts of red tide, but there is still a lot of fun to be had around the Tampa Bay area.
With St. Pete Brewfest 2021 happening on Saturday, to the Rays playing at home — check out these events to keep you busy this weekend.
Friday, July 30
6-9 p.m.
Straz Center for the Performing Arts
Free
7 p.m.
HCC Performing Arts Studio Theatre
Tickets $7+
7:10 p.m.
Tropicana Field, St. Pete
Tickets vary
9:30 p.m.
Yacht StarShip Tampa
Tickets $40+
Saturday, July 31
1-2:30 p.m.
Tampa Theatre
Tickets $9.50+
1:30-6:30 p.m.
2514 Leaning Pine Ave, Plant City, FL
Free
2-6 p.m.
2201 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg
Tickets $25+
6:10 p.m.
Tropicana Field, St. Pete
Tickets vary
9 p.m.
St. Pete Pier
Free
Sunday, August 1
4-6 p.m.
Carrollwood Cultural Center, Tampa
Tickets $24+
3 p.m.
Tampa Theatre, Tampa
Tickets $7+
7:08 p.m.
Tropicana Field, St. Pete
Tickets vary
7:30 p.m.
American Stage, St. Pete
Tickets $40+
