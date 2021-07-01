x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Life

What to do around the Tampa Bay area this weekend

Put these events on your calendar for July 30 - August 1, 2021.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Wow, can you believe July has come and gone!? We are still feeling the dog days of summer, and wafts of red tide, but there is still a lot of fun to be had around the Tampa Bay area. 

With St. Pete Brewfest 2021 happening on Saturday, to the Rays playing at home — check out these events to keep you busy this weekend. 

Friday, July 30

🎤 Live & Local - Taylor Reed 

6-9 p.m.

Straz Center for the Performing Arts

Free

🎭 Jim Loucks' "Cemetery Golf" at the Tampa Fringe Festival

7 p.m.

HCC Performing Arts Studio Theatre

Tickets $7+

⚾️ Tampa Bay Rays vs. Red Sox

7:10 p.m.

Tropicana Field, St. Pete

Tickets vary

🛥 Rock the Yacht

9:30 p.m.

Yacht StarShip Tampa

Tickets $40+

Saturday, July 31 

🎥 Because of Sam

1-2:30 p.m.

Tampa Theatre

Tickets $9.50+

🌳 Family Fun Farmers Market

1:30-6:30 p.m.

2514 Leaning Pine Ave, Plant City, FL

Free

🍺 St. Pete Brewfest 2021

2-6 p.m.

2201 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg

Tickets $25+

⚾️ Tampa Bay Rays vs. Red Sox

6:10 p.m.

Tropicana Field, St. Pete

Tickets vary

🔆 Duke Energy Drone Light Show

9 p.m.

St. Pete Pier

Free

Sunday, August 1 

📚 Seussical 

4-6 p.m.

Carrollwood Cultural Center, Tampa

Tickets $24+

📽  Summer Classics: Some Like it Hot

3 p.m.

Tampa Theatre, Tampa

Tickets $7+

⚾️ Tampa Bay Rays vs. Red Sox

7:08 p.m.

Tropicana Field, St. Pete

Tickets vary

🎭 American Stage in the Park: Romeo & Juliet in America

7:30 p.m.

American Stage, St. Pete

Tickets $40+

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter