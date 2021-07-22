x
Life

What to do this weekend around Tampa Bay

Put these events on your calendar for July 23-25, 2021.
TAMPA, Fla. — Who is ready for the weekend?? We most certainly are. The dog days of summer are in full force...if you’ve stepped outside I’m sure you’ve noticed. 

And, even though red tide has made our beaches not as fun, there are still plenty of things to do this weekend. 

Friday, July 23

🎤 Dionysus on the Down Low

8 p.m.

1120 E Kennedy Blvd Suite #151, Tampa

Tickets $30

🌳 Family Fun Farmers Market

1:30-6:30 p.m.

2514 Leaning Pine Ave, Plant City, FL

Free

👯‍♀️ Next Generation Ballet's Summer Intensive Showcase

7 p.m.

Straz Center, Tampa

Tickets $30

🎥  Roadrunner: A Film about Anthony Bourdain

7:30 p.m.

Tampa Theatre, Tampa

Tickets $8.50+

Saturday, July 24

🥕 Saturday Morning Market

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Williams Park, St. Pete

Free entry

🍎 Ybor City Saturday Market

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Centennial Park, Tampa

Free entry

🔫 Florida Pistol Concealed Carry License Class “Gunz and Heelz 2021”

1-3 p.m.

1005 West Busch Boulevard, #107, Tampa

Tickets $65

🛍 Don’t Call It A Kickback Popup Shop: Night Jam

5-9 p.m.

SD Banquet Hall 10101 U.S. 92, Tampa

Tickets $50-75

🔪 America’s Largest Interactive Murder Mystery Dinner Show 

6-9 p.m.

Hilton Garden Inn Tampa Airport Westshore

Free

🎨 MOSI Night at the Museum Art Festival

6-9 p.m.

MOSI - Museum of Science & Industry, Tampa

Tickets $25

🏳️‍🌈 Illusions The Drag Queen Show Dinner

7 p.m.

Illusions The Show, Tampa

Tickets $10+

Sunday, July 25 

🧘‍♀️ Yoga in the Park

10:30 a.m.

Julian B Lane Riverfront Park, Tampa

Donations accepted

📽 Summer Classics: Jurassic Park

3 p.m.

Tampa Theatre, Tampa

Tickets $7+

🧘‍♀️ Yogi Euphoria Rave at F45 Spakrman

11:15 a.m.

F45 Sparkman Wharf, Tampa

Tickets $25

