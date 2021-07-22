What to do this weekend around Tampa Bay

Put these events on your calendar for July 23-25, 2021.

TAMPA, Fla. — Who is ready for the weekend?? We most certainly are. The dog days of summer are in full force...if you’ve stepped outside I’m sure you’ve noticed.

And, even though red tide has made our beaches not as fun, there are still plenty of things to do this weekend.

Friday, July 23

8 p.m.

1120 E Kennedy Blvd Suite #151, Tampa

Tickets $30

1:30-6:30 p.m.

2514 Leaning Pine Ave, Plant City, FL

Free

7 p.m.

Straz Center, Tampa

Tickets $30

7:30 p.m.

Tampa Theatre, Tampa

Tickets $8.50+

Saturday, July 24

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Williams Park, St. Pete

Free entry

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Centennial Park, Tampa

Free entry

1-3 p.m.

1005 West Busch Boulevard, #107, Tampa

Tickets $65

5-9 p.m.

SD Banquet Hall 10101 U.S. 92, Tampa

Tickets $50-75

6-9 p.m.

Hilton Garden Inn Tampa Airport Westshore

Free

6-9 p.m.

MOSI - Museum of Science & Industry, Tampa

Tickets $25

7 p.m.

Illusions The Show, Tampa

Tickets $10+

Sunday, July 25

10:30 a.m.

Julian B Lane Riverfront Park, Tampa

Donations accepted

3 p.m.

Tampa Theatre, Tampa

Tickets $7+

11:15 a.m.

F45 Sparkman Wharf, Tampa

Tickets $25