What to do this weekend around Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — Who is ready for the weekend?? We most certainly are. The dog days of summer are in full force...if you’ve stepped outside I’m sure you’ve noticed.
And, even though red tide has made our beaches not as fun, there are still plenty of things to do this weekend.
Friday, July 23
8 p.m.
1120 E Kennedy Blvd Suite #151, Tampa
Tickets $30
1:30-6:30 p.m.
2514 Leaning Pine Ave, Plant City, FL
Free
7 p.m.
Straz Center, Tampa
Tickets $30
7:30 p.m.
Tampa Theatre, Tampa
Tickets $8.50+
Saturday, July 24
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Williams Park, St. Pete
Free entry
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Centennial Park, Tampa
Free entry
1-3 p.m.
1005 West Busch Boulevard, #107, Tampa
Tickets $65
5-9 p.m.
SD Banquet Hall 10101 U.S. 92, Tampa
Tickets $50-75
6-9 p.m.
Hilton Garden Inn Tampa Airport Westshore
Free
6-9 p.m.
MOSI - Museum of Science & Industry, Tampa
Tickets $25
7 p.m.
Illusions The Show, Tampa
Tickets $10+
Sunday, July 25
🧘♀️ Yoga in the Park
10:30 a.m.
Julian B Lane Riverfront Park, Tampa
Donations accepted
3 p.m.
Tampa Theatre, Tampa
Tickets $7+
11:15 a.m.
F45 Sparkman Wharf, Tampa
Tickets $25
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter