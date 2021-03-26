x
What to do this weekend around Tampa Bay

Put these events on your calendar for March 26-28, 2021.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

Hey, hey Tampa Bay! The temps are warming up, the sun is shining and Spring Breakers are still around. It’s the last weekend in March; and if you don’t have plans, here are a few things to add to your calendar.

Friday, March 26, 2021 

Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns | 7:30 p.m. | Amalie Arena | $30+

Saturday, March 27, 2021

Tampa Riverwalk Cleanup with Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful | 8-11 a.m. | USF Park on the Riverwalk, 233 N Ashley Dr, Tampa | Free 

Tampa Bay Rays Drive to Opening Day | 10 a.m.-5 p.m. | Tropicana Field | Free 

Bark in the Park | 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. | Curtis Hixon Park, 600 N. Ashley Drive, Tampa | $20-100

 

Sunday, March 28, 2021

Toronto Raptors vs. Portland Trail Blazers |  7:30 p.m. | Amalie Arena | $37+

