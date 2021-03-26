What to do this weekend around Tampa Bay

Hey, hey Tampa Bay! The temps are warming up, the sun is shining and Spring Breakers are still around. It’s the last weekend in March; and if you don’t have plans, here are a few things to add to your calendar.
Friday, March 26, 2021
Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns | 7:30 p.m. | Amalie Arena | $30+
Saturday, March 27, 2021
Tampa Riverwalk Cleanup with Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful | 8-11 a.m. | USF Park on the Riverwalk, 233 N Ashley Dr, Tampa | Free
Tampa Bay Rays Drive to Opening Day | 10 a.m.-5 p.m. | Tropicana Field | Free
Bark in the Park | 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. | Curtis Hixon Park, 600 N. Ashley Drive, Tampa | $20-100
Sunday, March 28, 2021
Toronto Raptors vs. Portland Trail Blazers | 7:30 p.m. | Amalie Arena | $37+
- ‘We’re in a plateau’: Scientists warn Florida's COVID-19 cases could increase again soon as data levels out
- Gov. DeSantis lowering vaccine eligibility age to 40 starting Monday, 18 starting April 5
- 2 teens rescued after drifting more than a mile off Florida's coast
- School board fires Florida teacher for medical marijuana use
- Sea turtles may lose protection after end to dredging limits
- Tornado outbreak strikes Alabama, Georgia; at least 5 dead
- Rays 101: Your ultimate guide to jumping on the bandwagon this season
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter