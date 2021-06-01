What to do this weekend around Tampa Bay

So, we’ve already made it to the last weekend in June, Tampa Bay. Wow, okay 2021 we see how fast you’re moving! With the Fourth of July just right around the corner, there are still plenty of things to do this weekend.
Friday, June 25
6-7 p.m.
Armature Works, Tampa
Tickets $25
7:10 p.m.
Tropicana Field, St. Pete
Tickets vary
8 p.m.
Amalie Arena, Tampa
Tickets vary
Saturday, June 26
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Holiday Inn Tampa Westshore, Tampa
Free
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Centennial Park, Tampa
Free entry
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Williams Park, St. Pete
Free entry
10 a.m.
Armature Works, Tampa
Tickets $20+
4:10 p.m.
Tropicana Field, St. Pete
Tickets vary
6-9 p.m.
Hilton Garden Inn Tampa Westshore, Tampa
Free
Sunday, June 27
3 p.m.
Tampa Theatre, Tampa
Tickets $7+
1:10 p.m.
Tropicana Field, St. Pete
Tickets vary
4-8 p.m.
Bib N Tux, Tampa
Free entry