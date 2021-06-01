x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Life

What to do this weekend around Tampa Bay

Put these events on your calendar for June 25-27, 2021.

So, we’ve already made it to the last weekend in June, Tampa Bay. Wow, okay 2021 we see how fast you’re moving! With the Fourth of July just right around the corner, there are still plenty of things to do this weekend.

Friday, June 25

🌊 Sunset Paddle Happy Hour

6-7 p.m.

Armature Works, Tampa

Tickets $25

⚾️ Tampa Bay Rays vs Angels

7:10 p.m.

Tropicana Field, St. Pete

Tickets vary

🏒 Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Islanders

8 p.m.

Amalie Arena, Tampa

Tickets vary

Saturday, June 26

⚾️ Baseball Card Show

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Holiday Inn Tampa Westshore, Tampa

Free

🍎 Ybor City Saturday Market

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Centennial Park, Tampa

Free entry

🥕 Saturday Morning Market

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Williams Park, St. Pete

Free entry

🧘‍♀️ Y.O.W. Yoga On the Water

10 a.m.

Armature Works, Tampa

Tickets $20+

⚾️ Tampa Bay Rays vs Angels

4:10 p.m.

Tropicana Field, St. Pete

Tickets vary

🎭 America's Largest Interactive Mystery Dinner Show

6-9 p.m.

Hilton Garden Inn Tampa Westshore, Tampa

Free


Sunday, June 27

📽 Summer Classics: Citizen Kane

3 p.m.

Tampa Theatre, Tampa

Tickets $7+

⚾️ Tampa Bay Rays vs Angels

1:10 p.m.

Tropicana Field, St. Pete

Tickets vary

🍓South Tampa Market

4-8 p.m.

Bib N Tux, Tampa

Free entry