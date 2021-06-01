x
What to do this weekend around Tampa Bay

Put these events on your calendar for June 11-13, 2021.
TAMPA, Fla. — Summer is here and the temps around Tampa Bay aren’t the only thing that’s lit. From Liger Luau at Big Cat Habitat & Gulf Coast Sanctuary to a Drag Queen Dinner, here is your list of some fire weekend events. 

Friday, June 11

🏳️‍🌈 Project No Labels

5-7 p.m.

WTR, Tampa

Tickets $20

🐯 Liger Luau

5:30-8:30 p.m.

Big Cat Habitat & Gulf Coast Sanctuary, Sarasota

Tickets $50+

⚾️ Tampa Bay Rays vs Orioles

7:10 p.m.

Tropicana Field, St. Pete

Tickets vary

🎭 Shockheaded Peter

8 p.m.

Straz Center for the Performing Arts, Tampa

Tickets $35+

Saturday, June 12 

🍎 Ybor City Saturday Market

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Centennial Park, Tampa

Free entry 

💦 CAMP on the Lawn Sculpt Series

9-9:45 a.m.

Armature Works, Tampa

Free

👑 Princess Cruise

12-2 p.m.

Yacht StarShip, Tampa

Tickets $65-75

⚾️ Tampa Bay Rays vs Orioles

4:10 p.m.

Tropicana Field, St. Pete

Tickets vary

🏳️‍🌈 Illusions The Drag Queen Show Dinner

7 p.m.

Illusions The Show, Tampa

Tickets $10+

🏀 Tampa Bay Titans vs Gulf Coast Lions

7:30 p.m.

Bishop McLaughlin High School, Spring Hill

Tickets $12

🎭 Shockheaded Peter

8 p.m.

Straz Center for the Performing Arts, Tampa

Tickets $35+

Sunday, June 13 

🧘‍♀️ Yoga in the Park

10:30 a.m.

Julian B Lane Riverfront Park, Tampa

Donations accepted

⚾️ Tampa Bay Rays vs Orioles

1:10 p.m.

Tropicana Field, St. Pete

Tickets vary

🏀 Tampa Bay Titans vs Raleigh North Carolina

2 p.m.

Bishop McLaughlin High School, Spring Hill

Tickets $12

🎉 Savage Day Party

2-7 p.m.

Whiskey North, Tampa

Tickets $5+

🔫 Florida Pistol Concealed Carry License Class “Gunz and Heelz 2021”

2-4 p.m.

1005 West Busch Boulevard, #107, Tampa

Tickets $65

🎥 Summer Classics: Airplane! (1980) 

3 p.m.

Tampa Theatre, Tampa

Tickets $7+

🎭 Shockheaded Peter

4 p.m.

Straz Center for the Performing Arts, Tampa

Tickets $35+

 