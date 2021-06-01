What to do this weekend around Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — Summer is here and the temps around Tampa Bay aren’t the only thing that’s lit. From Liger Luau at Big Cat Habitat & Gulf Coast Sanctuary to a Drag Queen Dinner, here is your list of some fire weekend events.
Friday, June 11
🏳️🌈 Project No Labels
5-7 p.m.
WTR, Tampa
Tickets $20
5:30-8:30 p.m.
Big Cat Habitat & Gulf Coast Sanctuary, Sarasota
Tickets $50+
7:10 p.m.
Tropicana Field, St. Pete
Tickets vary
8 p.m.
Straz Center for the Performing Arts, Tampa
Tickets $35+
Saturday, June 12
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Centennial Park, Tampa
Free entry
9-9:45 a.m.
Armature Works, Tampa
Free
12-2 p.m.
Yacht StarShip, Tampa
Tickets $65-75
4:10 p.m.
Tropicana Field, St. Pete
Tickets vary
7 p.m.
Illusions The Show, Tampa
Tickets $10+
7:30 p.m.
Bishop McLaughlin High School, Spring Hill
Tickets $12
8 p.m.
Straz Center for the Performing Arts, Tampa
Tickets $35+
Sunday, June 13
🧘♀️ Yoga in the Park
10:30 a.m.
Julian B Lane Riverfront Park, Tampa
Donations accepted
1:10 p.m.
Tropicana Field, St. Pete
Tickets vary
2 p.m.
Bishop McLaughlin High School, Spring Hill
Tickets $12
2-7 p.m.
Whiskey North, Tampa
Tickets $5+
2-4 p.m.
1005 West Busch Boulevard, #107, Tampa
Tickets $65
3 p.m.
Tampa Theatre, Tampa
Tickets $7+
4 p.m.
Straz Center for the Performing Arts, Tampa
Tickets $35+